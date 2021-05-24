Sunny and warm this week

It’s beautiful today! We’ll warm up into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon with a mostly sunny sky. We’ll stay calm tonight, and we’ll cool back down into the upper 60s.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Wednesday through Friday will be mostly sunny, but we can’t rule out a stray shower or two. The vast majority of us will stay dry. We’ll continue to warm up into the upper 80s.
This upcoming Memorial Day Weekend will be very warm. Highs will reach the upper 80s. Isolated showers and storms will be possible, but it won’t be a total washout.
