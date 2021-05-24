Monday’s Forecast

The day begins with mild and muggy conditions. Expect a warm spring day ahead with a muggy feel. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s. High pressure over the southeast U.S. will keep our pattern rain-free for much of this week. A slightly better chance for rain around this weekend as a frontal boundary approaches from the north. This front will likely never make it all the way down to the coast as it’s getting to be too late into the season for us to see real cold fronts. But, this front may get close enough to the southeast region to allow for better rain chances around Saturday or Sunday. Meanwhile in the tropics, the Gulf and the Caribbean are quiet and Ana has fallen apart in the north Atlantic Ocean. As of early Monday morning, no new systems are expected to form in the next five days according to the National Hurricane Center. The Atlantic hurricane season of 2021 officially begins next week on June 1st.