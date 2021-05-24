Mississippi Coast businesses prepare for large Memorial Day weekend crowds

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - With days before Memorial Day weekend, check-ins and phone calls have started to pick up at South Mississippi hotels, especially at The Almanett Hotel & Bistro.
“Things have started to stir a little bit,” owner Michael Daniels said. “The phone has been ringing and online bookings have increased as well.”
The boutique hotel offers six rooms near downtown Gulfport, just minutes away from the beachfront - a staple among most properties near Highway 90.
“It’s real private, real intimate but also affordable and still relaxing at the same time,” Daniels said. “We can customize your stay all kinds of ways.”
The staff is ready to welcome holiday guests while keeping them socially distanced, offering breakfast inside rooms instead of in common areas.
“We’re just trying to make things easy and comfortable for everyone,” Daniels said.
In their annual report, AAA expects 37 million people to travel across the country for the weekend this year, with 34 million planning a road trip. Local businesses, especially the Almanett, are looking to stand out and attract those guests.
“We’re a part of history, not just in the Mississippi Gulf Coast, but the entire nation,” Daniels said.
The hotel and its rooms are named after prominent members of the Coast’s past, including the Daniels’ family members, one of which participated in the Biloxi Wade-Ins.
“I call them Freedom Fighters and civil rights activists,” he said.
The black-owned business even drew attention from Business Insider in an article titled, “7 destinations to visit in the US to learn about Black history.” The piece encourages tourists and locals to take advantage of what the property has to offer.
“I have a lot of people who just want to get outside of their regular four walls,” Daniels said.
While hotels and other businesses expect more people to come their way in the coming days, beach vendors also hope to get in on that action.
“We have the beach loungers. We have some picnic tables and this weekend we will have some jet skis out for rent,” Jet Blast manager Dylan Middleton said.
With expectations of a larger crowd compared to last year, there’s a lot of excitement in the air.
“It will be great. it will be great to have people out on the beach,” Middleton said.
He said beach vendors mostly on highway traffic but also rely on nearby beach properties.
“That’s where tourism is running but we get it from the hotel a lot for sure,” Middleton said.
The hope is the more people who stay in rooms also walk down to splurge throughout their stay.
“It will be a good time for family and friends to come hang out,” Middleton said.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.