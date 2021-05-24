Highway Patrol works two fatal wrecks in Jackson County

By WLOX Staff | May 24, 2021 at 4:01 PM CDT - Updated May 24 at 4:02 PM

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to two separate fatal wrecks in Jackson County over the weekend.

On Friday, May 21, around 4:52 p.m., troopers responded to a wreck on Highway 63. A 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling south on Highway 63 when a 1998 Dodge Ram made a turn onto Highway 613.

Both vehicles made contact, and the driver of the Taho was ejected from the vehicle. He, identified as 37-year-old James Reeder, later died at USA Medical Center in Mobile.

On Sunday, May 23, around 8 p.m., troopers responded to another wreck, this one on Interstate 10. A 2001 Toyota Camry was traveling west when it went off the roadway and collided with a tree. The driver, 25-year-old Justus Bailey, received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

