Are bigger summer weddings making a comeback?

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The summer wedding season is approaching, and brides who put off those nuptials are ready to say “I Do” as more crowds begin to gather.
The wedding industry took a hit during the pandemic, but experts say it’s almost like old times as couples make plans to do it big when they get hitched.
McKenzie Henderson got engaged in April. She and older sister Rachel Parnell are perusing the racks in the Bridal Path in Jackson in search of the perfect gown.
Parnell knows what it’s like to plan a wedding as the country tries to emerge from the pandemic. She got married May 8.
Now it’s younger sister McKenzie’s turn down the aisle. The lifting of pandemic restrictions will make the day much more enjoyable.
“Things are opening back up, and we’re able to kind of plan somewhat of a normal wedding,” said Henderson. “My wedding will be a little bit smaller, but obviously very thankful to be able to actually have a wedding; even have it be more than just family.”
Henderson’s ceremony will be held in a chapel October 22. Parnell said her vows in her family home.
“There were so many friends that I knew personally who planned a wedding during the pandemic who had their venues canceled on them or anything like that,” said the newlywed. “So we thought just to secure it we would just have the wedding at my house, and it turned out to be beautiful and we were so thankful.”
2020 saw many ceremonies cancelled, scaled down or held virtually. But the wedding industry is making a come back.
“We totally have seen an uptick this year,” said Audrey McCarty, co-owner of the Bridal Path.
Since May the shop is seeing eight to 10 clients a day. During the pandemic the shop closed for about six weeks while alterations remained busy. Vaccinations are giving brides a sense of relief for the gathering on their big day.
“Even more weddings are being planned quicker because they have been waiting through 2020 to see what happens in 2021,” said McCarty. “Then it kinda started to get back and it’s like, okay, let’s do it this summer.”
“Bringing their grandmother that they weren’t getting to bring in 2020 that is now vaccinated, it’s really fun to be able to have everyone back together for that experience,” added McCarty.
Those planning weddings in the coming months are advised to keep up with CDC mandates for guidelines on crowds size, social distancing, dancing and food service.
