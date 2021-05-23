World winning BBQ champ cooks up new business in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - A world winning BBQ champ is cooking up a new business in Long Beach. He turned his passion for cooking into a business after many cookoff competitions over the years.
Charles Dabbs started his Jus’ a Dabb Will Do BBQ food truck business after numerous years of competing in cooking competitions, and cultivating his love for cooking.
Dabbs began cooking with his grandfather at a young age and began cooking backyard BBQ about 10 years ago. Dabbs began competing in 2014 and so far has competed in more 50 cooking competitions.
“I have a great passion, love, and desire to cook because I love to serve good food to people,” said Dabbs. “You know I think food brings everybody together no matter the race, no matter if you’re male or female,” Dabbs said.
He traveled to a competition in Jackson, Mississippi, and just last week he traveled all the way to Memphis, Tennessee for Memphis in May.
“The food was so good and one of my buddies said man this food is so good only a dab will do you,” said Dabbs. “So we played off our last name and created a BBQ team.”
Dabbs took home a trophy after winning Ribs World Champs at Memphis in May.
“We made four finals this year,” said Dabbs. “We ended up second place best booth. Second place in wings, tied for first. We ended up fourth in beef, tied for first and we won Rib World champs. We ended getting beat by Mr. Myron Nixon by 0.8 for overall grand so we ended up reserve grand champs for Memphis in May 2021.”
Now Dabbs’ grill back home is smoking and he refers to it as a monster. He said he can’t wait to put on the roads throughout the Gulf Coast.
“We’re working right now with the health department, we just got our triple compartment sink in,” he said. “So we’re going to redo the trailer inside, make a few modifications then we will have an operational catering website.”
