Sunny and warm this week

It’s going to be a beautiful Sunday! We’ll see plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid 80s. It won’t be quite as windy with a southeast breeze this afternoon around 10-15 MPH. Because some water may be slow to retreat in Hancock County, a Coastal Flood Advisory remains in effect.
It will be another cool and calm night with lows back in the mid 60s. Monday and Tuesday will be dry and warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. We’ll see plenty of sunshine Wednesday through Friday with highs in the upper 80s. Inland areas may hit 90.
In the tropics, Tropical Storm Ana remains in the open Atlantic and north of Bermuda. It is not a threat to the U.S. or land.
