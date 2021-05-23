Resurrection Eagles prep for first state title appearance

”Going into Trustmark, it can kind of take your breath away if you let it,” said Coach Olsen. “I think this week that’s probably what we’re going to talk more of than anything is going to the park and soaking it all in and not letting it be bigger than it is. This is a big event for all of us but you can get overwhelmed if you’re not careful. I think that’s one thing we’re going to talk about but with this group of guys I think they’re up for the challenge.”