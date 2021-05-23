Resurrection Eagles prep for first state title appearance

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) -The Resurrection Eagles are on a historic playoff run this season.
Saturday, Resurrection took down the Stringer Red Devils in a winner-take-all game three in the South State title game and punched their ticket to the State Championships for the first time ever.
Coach Johnny Olsen believes the 8-7 loss in game 2 actually helped reinvigorate his team as it showed they were able to overcome adversity and win when it really counted in Game 3.
The state championships are held up in Pearl on the big stage at Trustmark Park, which Coach Olsen says is a moment his team is ready for.
”Going into Trustmark, it can kind of take your breath away if you let it,” said Coach Olsen. “I think this week that’s probably what we’re going to talk more of than anything is going to the park and soaking it all in and not letting it be bigger than it is. This is a big event for all of us but you can get overwhelmed if you’re not careful. I think that’s one thing we’re going to talk about but with this group of guys I think they’re up for the challenge.”
The Eagles will take on the winner of Tupelo Christian Prep and Pine Grove Tuesday, June 1 at 1 p.m.
