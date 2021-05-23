Chandyfest back in Gulfport with plenty of ways to celebrate

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - After a year off because of the pandemic, Chandyfest made a big return Saturday.
Chandeleur Island Brewing Company gave downtown Gulfport - and the hundreds of people who flocked there - a warm welcome back to better than normal.
A post-pandemic recovery needs some cold beer to celebrate, and it needs some hot music to get bodies out of stasis or a couple of bed races are enough to get the heart pumping.
For Willie Iwanczyk, getting out means getting over a bad year.
“I feel free,” she said with a big smile. “Yeah, it feels great. Great day. Good to be out.”
Jarrett Little is also happy.
“We are so excited that it’s back here on the Coast,” he said. “What a great crowd, what a great day to show everybody that Mississippi’s back and the Coast is open for business.”
While there were plenty of vendors lining the parking lot for the sixth annual Chandyfest as well as a little cornhole on the side for some competitive action, the centerpiece was, of course, the beer, and plenty of it.
For Little, it mixes well with everything else.
“I love the cold beer,” he said. “I love the pretty sunshine. I love the good music. I love the good times.”
He’s not the only one who has a basic formula for a good time.
Kelly Barker of Jackson does as well.
“The beer, Chandeleur, the friends, the festival,” she said. “I love it.”
Kristina Phillips loves beer as well as anyone.
“I’ve always been a beer drinker, especially when it’s hot, especially in the summer,” she said. “There’s nothing better than a cold beer.”
She was more than ready for this event.
“I just love that it’s outdoors,” Phillips said. “And I see people that I haven’t seen for a long time, and I really missed it last year. Nothing was going to keep me away this year.”
Little added that it was also time to help the community.
“I love supporting a local brewery that has made delicious beer since it’s been open,” he said. “We’ve got to do our part to keep these local institutions in business.”
