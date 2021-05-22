Volunteers spend time picking up trash at Popp’s Ferry Causeway

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A weekend of clearer skies and calmer winds had a group of volunteers ready to clean up Popp’s Ferry Causeway.
“That is my favorite part of my job, it’s getting the community to cleanup their community,” Coordinator Mandy Sartain said.
She helped organize Mississippi Coastal Cleanup’s monthly event at one of Biloxi’s most popular public spaces. It just so happens strong winds and flooded roads washed up more marine debris than usual.
Early Saturday morning, people donned their orange vests and spread out across the area to pick up plastic cups, paper bags and other trash.
“Not a lot of people know about it but once you’re out there cleaning up and you see it, you really can’t unsee it,” Sartain said.
Volunteers trekked through grasses and mud to make the public space and habitats a cleaner area.
“I like hands-on stuff,” high school sophomore Ashlyn Le said.
Le and her family are regulars at cleanups across the Gulf Coast, dedicated to working for their community.
“We’re making the world a better place,” She said.
Some people came to clean with their families and friends while others came with Gulf Coast organizations, like Iby Bourgeois. She is a part of Troop 326G and came with family members as a service project.
“It’s part of the scout outdoor code to help your environment,” Bourgeois said. “It’s really fun. It’s nice to know I can make an impact.”
The main goal of the day was to leave the area cleaner than how volunteers found it, but organizers have other uses for the buckets of collected trash.
“We have volunteers take data,” Sartain said.
Paperwork is filled out as groups collect trash to answer questions about the litter people find. The trash is also further sorted out by organizers, making notes of which type of trash made its way to the park.
The information is used to determine future clean-up sites, make bids at grant money and to teach the next generation.
“We do a lot of education and outreach through Mississippi State Extension,” Sartain said.
Overall, volunteers left with a new sense of awareness and a greater desire to serve.
“I want to be more involved in the community like I am involved with all the clubs at school,” Le said.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.