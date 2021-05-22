Package similar to Alabama beach cocaine found in Pass Christian

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - A couple was walking along the Pass Christian beach Friday afternoon when they spotted a familiar package.
To their surprise, 63-year-old Danny Truett and Brenda Knowles found a package similar to those found on the beach in Alabama, which authorities have already confirmed contain cocaine.
Truett said they discovered the package while beachcombing around 3:40 p.m. on the Pass Christian beach near the harbor. His girlfriend Brenda found the package, and that’s when Truett looked on the news and saw it had the same C4 marking on it, wrapped up in tape.
He immediately called 911.
“We called 911, and they brought an officer out there with the Harrison County Drug Enforcement,” Truett said. “He was waiting on someone else, so he took the package with him.”
Truett wanted to warn the public to not open or touch the packages in case they are the same ones found in Alabama.
“Just let the people know it’s out there,” said Truett. “And if they find it, they need to turn it in. Don’t touch it. If you have a cell phone call, and let the law enforcement come pick it up. That’s a lot of cocaine, that’s a lot of death and that’s killing a lot of people. They should not touch this.”
Even though they’re concerned about the public touching it, the couple is still amazed at their finding.
“I was brought up in the ’70s, and I’ve seen where all kinds of drugs washed up on the beach,” said Truett. “It’s amazing that we saw them in Alabama, and days later we saw them in Mississippi.”
Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson did not confirm with WLOX that any of his deputies responded to this incident.
An initial haul of almost 70 pounds worth more than $1 million was found on the sand in Alabama.
If you find any of these packages, please call the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 228-896-0678.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.