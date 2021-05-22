Mississippi Maritime Museum hosts inaugural National Maritime Day celebration

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - In honor of National Maritime Day, many people headed to The Point in Pascagoula to celebrate our country’s mariner heroes. The Mississippi Maritime Museum wanted to make sure it shared the history behind May 22nd.
On Saturday, many children stepped into the role of a captain, celebrating all seafarers on National Maritime Day.
“National Maritime Day we’re actually really excited,” Museum Executive Director Lorrean West said. “It was actually founded by the United States Government and it’s based off the first transit Atlantic steamship crossing.”
A steamship is known as the Savannah. Congress founded the holiday back in 1933 and now more than 80 years later, the museum is proud to host their inaugural celebration on the Coast.
“It’s to celebrate all seafarers and all ships across the country that have formed not only the history but also to celebrate the nation of the United States of America,” said West.
The U.S. Coast Guard members helped families onto their boats, even answering many questions the little ones had.
“We are super excited, and I actually work with the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce and we’ve been looking forward to it,” said Catherine Raynal. “Bringing John Henry and his cousins over and seeing the boats.”
Director West said it’s important to show maritime appreciation because there’s many here in South Mississippi.
“You have all things like Ingalls shipyard, and you have halter marine and sailboats, pole fisherman,” West said. So it’s across the board.”
West said nothing makes her happier than seeing her community rallying around celebrating National Maritime Day.
West said this is the first of many other celebrations, and moving into summer the museum will host a kids summer camp and even adult programs.
