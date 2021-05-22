Gulfport community members create learning stations for children

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulfport Kiwanis Club is digging to find new ways for children to learn. The club said that creating learning stations filled with activities on the Pass Road Elementary walking trail would be a great way for children to have fun while learning.
The signs encourage activities like identifying shapes and colors, telling a funny story, imitate animals and more. The club’s president Donny Fuller said that having interactive activities will cause more participation from children.
“I think anytime we can help kids learn it helps. This makes it a fun learning. Kids a lot of times don’t just like sitting in the classroom,” said Fuller. “This gives them outside stuff where they’re doing activities and it’s fun stuff that they can do with their families.”
Fuller said the mission of the club is to serve the community, especially children. He also explained that he can’t wait to see the reaction on their faces.
“I think they’re going to be so excited, especially when they come back to school Monday,” said Fuller. ‘‘I think everybody is tired of being cooped up. This gives them an activity where they can go outside, be in an open space and enjoy time with family.”
Fuller explained that the learning stations’ signs are in both English and Spanish to accommodate language needs.
“We have a lot of Spanish kids here now and their parents may not speak good English. Well, we got it in Spanish to help them get involved too,” said Fuller.
The Gulfport Kiwanis Club ordered 10 signs for the stations from The United Way. Fuller said the signs came to a total of $1,400.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.