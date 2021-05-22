Breezy and warm today

Our Saturday is looking pretty nice, but it will be breezy again this afternoon. We’ll see winds pick up from the east and southeast around 15-20 MPH. A few gusts may be higher. This could lead to more coastal flooding. A Coastal Flood Warning is in effect for Hancock County until 7 PM. A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect for Harrison and Jackson County until 10 AM. It will be warm today with highs in the low to mid 80s. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds.
The wind will calm down tonight, and a few clouds will linger. Morning lows will be in the low to mid 60s. Sunday will be very warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. It won’t be nearly as windy, and we’ll see more sunshine.
Thanks to high pressure, the rest of the week will be dry and very warm. We’ll see more sunshine Monday through Friday. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
In the tropics, the first named storm of the season has formed. Subtropical Storm Ana formed out in the open Atlantic near Bermuda. It is expected to stay out at sea, and it is not a threat to us. There are currently no other tropical threats to South Mississippi.
