Breezy and warm today

Our Saturday is looking pretty nice, but it will be breezy again this afternoon. We’ll see winds pick up from the east and southeast around 15-20 MPH. A few gusts may be higher. This could lead to more coastal flooding. A Coastal Flood Warning is in effect for Hancock County until 7 PM. A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect for Harrison and Jackson County until 10 AM. It will be warm today with highs in the low to mid 80s. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds.