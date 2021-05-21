Walter Anderson Museum of Art celebrates opening of art cottage

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Walter Anderson Museum of Art is growing. On Thursday night, a ribbon cutting took place to honor those who came before and to recognize the completion of the The Courtney Blossman Art cottage.
The opening of the art cottage cements the end of phase 1 for the museum’s campus expansion project.
Located right across the street from the museum, the Courtney Blossman Art Cottage will be utilized as a teaching space.
“Knowing that this arduous process to create this project is going to create a place for educating people specifically in the cultural forms of education that are needed the most right now, it’s hugely gratifying,” said the cottage’s architect Mark Talley.
Tall Architects led the remodeling efforts on the cottage. Mark and his wife Madison, who have an office in downtown Ocean Springs, took great pride in the project. Madison now looks forward to the day their children can learn about art inside the cottage.
WAMA Executive Director Julian Rankin is excited that it will allow the museum to shine a spotlight on local artists.
“This is going to be open on a daily basis for visitors. It gives us more space to do things and bring people in and really to celebrate their creativity,” said Rankin. “That’s what it is about for us - honoring Walter Anderson’s legacy and the Anderson family, but turning it back to the public and really honoring what the Coast has to bring.”
Not only is it a Gulf Coast Restoration Fund project, but community entities like Blossman Gas and Mississippi Power have donated thousands to help the museum’s footprint continue to grow.
“Wherever we make a difference and be a part of that growth, that is where we want to be,” said Anthony McCorvey with Mississippi Power. “The Walter Anderson Museum is a vital part of down town Ocean Springs. Not only is it vital to Ocean Springs, but it is vital all of South Mississippi.”
This project is merely the beginning. Now, the museum turns its eyes to the future and the beginning of Phase Two, which will see the creation of a newly built education pavilion behind the art cottage.
The museum is currently working with the community to gain ideas and feedback on the project and hopes to break ground on the pavilion near the end of the year.
