Search underway for missing 20-year-old woman in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities and rescue crews are searching for a missing 20-year-old woman in Gulfport.
Gulfport Police are looking for 20-year-old Hadley Makailah Thomas. She was last seen in the area of the 1400 block of Mill Road, near Sugar Mill Apartments.
Thomas is described as a 20-year-old black woman with brown hair, brown eyes, approximately 4′11″and 110 lbs. Gulfport Police along with the dive team are currently on the scene.
As of now, details are limited but this story will be update once more information is available.
