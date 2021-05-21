Miss. senators take steps to ensure FEMA is prepared for upcoming hurricane season

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLOX) - With hurricane season starting in less than two weeks, Mississippi senators are taking steps to ensure FEMA is prepared for the ‘above average’ 2021 hurricane season.
Senators Hyde-Smith and Wicker, along with senators from four other states signed a letter to FEMA requesting information on the workforce and capabilities ahead of hurricane season in light of ongoing agency obligations to disaster response, COVID-19 assistance, and the border crisis.
In the letter, the senators said they are concerned by the strain that has been placed on FEMA and the potential impact on preparation and readiness for the 2021 hurricane season.
The senators requested a response to a series of questions including.:
- How does FEMA intend to handle a workforce shortage that could arise in the event of hurricanes and natural disasters?
- And what steps has FEMA taken to ensure state and local governments are as prepared as possible for the upcoming hurricane season.
- What is the state of FEMA’s current workforce posture? How many employees does the agency have on hand for emergencies?
This letter comes after NOAA’s hurricane forecast predicted an above-average 2021 hurricane season this past week.
