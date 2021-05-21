Gulfport community leaders take stand in hopes of curbing gun violence

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - With recent gun violence in the Gulfport community, city officials and leaders are taking a stand in hopes of curbing the senseless crimes. The Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers and Lamar Advertising Company partnered up to showcase an “anti-gun violence” billboard in Gulfport.
Organizers say the billboard had intentional wording and graphics so that others can see the reality of gun violence. The billboard is located near Polk Street and Highway 49.
The Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers coordinator Lori Massey said that she’s hopeful the billboard would bring in even more tips from the community.
“I can just say they have increased. I think the meetings and law enforcement talking, crime stoppers talking has definitely been positive,” said Massey. “The calls don’t go directly to us, they go to our call center in Texas. We don’t record the phone calls or have caller I.D at the call center. So, if someone doesn’t want to directly talk to police then they can call us.”
Gulfport’s Extend a Hand Help a Friend CEO Jeffrey Hulum III said that he’s happy that members of the community are addressing the issues in a different way.
“The community is taking a proactive approach. We’re taking a combined approach. We’re bringing out the stake holders from law enforcement to local officials, to every day citizens coming together,” said Hulum, “We’re letting everyone know this is as much as your problem as it is the community problem. If we all don’t get together to help the community then there will never be an end to this.”
Ward 3 Councilwoman Ella Holmes-Hines said that we can’t forget about the other steps to end gun violence other than the billboard. She said if we put more of a focus on children when they’re home, then there would be less violence.
“We must stop the gun violence,” said Holmes-Hines. “We must have our juveniles to decide on recreation. Therefore, we’ll have to open these community centers so that we can give them positive influences. Then, we have to say those who are felons should not have guns. Plus, we’re asking all of the parents to please see if your child has a gun. We have got to get these guns out of the community that’s harming our children.”
Lamar Advertising offered Coast Crime Stoppers a special rate for this billboard and said if a company purchases the billboard for advertising the anti-gun violence message will be moved to another location.
