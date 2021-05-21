Friday’s Forecast

One last windy day today before calmer conditions this weekend. East-southeast winds 20 to 30 miles per hour will be possible with gusts up to 40. These winds may blow around unsecured household objects such as trash cans. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Sudden gusts could make driving difficult on elevated roadways and bridges. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Due to strong onshore winds, significant coastal flooding is still possible in Hancock County and minor coastal flooding is still possible in Harrison and Jackson Counties at any time today and tonight. Impacts may be greatest when high tide occurs late this afternoon into the evening, leading to inundation of up to 3 feet. A drier pattern has finally arrived and should last into the weekend and beyond. It will turn hotter with highs warming from the lower 80s today to the upper 80s by Sunday or Monday. Most of South Mississippi will probably see no rain at all for the next seven days. In the tropics, there is a high chance for a new system to form in the Atlantic near Bermuda later today or tomorrow, according to the National Hurricane Center. This system is not expected to impact the U.S. mainland. Meanwhile, there is a low chance for a new system to form in the western Gulf over the next five days. This system is not expected to pose any direct threat to the Mississippi Coast but whether it develops or not, this system could produce heavy rainfall over parts of southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana during the next few days. The Atlantic hurricane season of 2021 officially begins in less than two weeks on June 1st.