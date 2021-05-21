Flooding disrupts business along Popp’s Ferry Causeway in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The high winds and coastal flooding are more than just a nuisance for those who make their living on or near the water. The consistent floodwaters from Back Bay have caused Yul’s Place to shut down three days in a row.
“Wow,” said Yul Grace, owner of Yul’s Place in Biloxi.
That’s all the owner could say as water kept coming up around Yul’s Place and at several points along the Popp’s Ferry Causeway in Biloxi.
“If you see water about to come back toward the road, that means all of this area is about to go under water,” Grace said.
He and other Coast natives are used to these problem flood areas going under during tropical storms and hurricanes, but this prolonged high wind event is a different animal, and a major burden on his restaurant near the Popp’s Ferry Bridge.
“This is unbelievable that three days in a row now, we’ve seen this activity right here, and it’s going to be a long day out here and it’s only gonna get worse,” Grace added.
This week he’s had to close twice because of high water. It’s a business problem now for Yul and other businesses that are having to shut down or adjust because of flooding.
“Yesterday it came all the way up here, so once that happens, that means everything up front will come up now,” said Grace.
