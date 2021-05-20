WWII vet who walks 6 miles a day celebrates 99th birthday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Born nearly one century ago, Jim Keel is celebrating his 99th birthday Thursday.
Even more remarkable than his age is his health. Castlewoods Place, where he lives, says he walks six miles a day!
The Brandon assisted living and memory care community hosted a drive-through parade for Mr. Jim and his family. He has three children, four grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
Local fire stations, law enforcement agencies, a classic cars club, the Patriot Guard Riders, and others participated.
Keel is a WWII veteran who received a Bronze Star for his service in the Battle of the Bulge.
He was also Mississippi’s Truck Driver of the Year in 1975, driving 1.9 million miles with no accidents or citations.
Keel did a lot of smiling as everyone showered him with love which overwhelmed his family, who flew in from Florida for the big shindig.
