Thursday’s Forecast

A wind advisory continues through this evening. East-southeast winds 20 to 30 mph will be possible with higher gusts at times. These winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Due to strong onshore winds, significant saltwater flooding will be possible in Hancock County and minor saltwater flooding will be possible in Harrison and Jackson Counties at any time today and tonight. Impacts may be greatest when high tide occurs late this afternoon into the evening, leading to inundation of 2 to 3 feet. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through this evening for parts of South Mississippi. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts possible. Hit-or-miss thunderstorms will be possible today. But, a drier is expected to begin tomorrow and should last into the weekend.