Superintendent: D’Iberville High teacher accidentally brought gun to school

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - According to the Harrison County School Superintendent, a D’Iberville High School teacher accidentally brought a handgun on the school’s campus this week.
Harrison County School Superintendent Roy Gill told WLOX News a staff member accidentally left a handgun inside a duffel bag. We started asking questions after hearing from parents who said they learned of the incident from social media posts.
The weapon was immediately secured and police were called following school policy Gill said. The superintendent also stressed there was never any threat to students or staff.
Gill also expressed the staff member has been disciplined as the investigation into the incident continues.
