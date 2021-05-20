Police: Pedestrian dies after being hit by train in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - A section of the railroad tracks in Long Beach are blocked after a train hit and killed a pedestrian Thursday morning, said police.
According to Long Beach Police Department, a pedestrian was hit by a train before 9 a.m. just west of the Jeff Davis Avenue crossing. The person’s identity has not yet been released pending notification of family.
The train is currently stopped on the tracks and blocking multiple crossings to the east of Jeff Davis Avenue. Because the train was heading westbound, crossings to the west of there are still open.
Please avoid the area or make plans to detour if you are in that area.
We are working to learn more about this developing story and will update it once we have additional information.
