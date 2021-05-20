Gulf Coast graduates look forward to military service

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - All branches of the United States military are always looking for a few good men and women, and they’ve found several in the Class of 2021 that are graduating from high school here on the Gulf Coast.
For Biloxi High’s Chance Keith, graduation is the culmination of a next level senior year. Along with a 3.96 GPA, Chance was homecoming and prom king, and he’s headed to West Point to play football for the United States Army.
“It’s kind of feeling surreal. I’m just taking in all the blessings,” Keith said. “When I got the offer, it kind of felt right, and the benefits after college and the stuff I’ll be able to do. The traveling, the high level football, and you know with Marcus going up there with me, it made it a lot easier.”
Marcus is fellow senior and Army signee Marcus Dickey, who said choosing the military path feels like a higher calling.
“Once I started talking to more of my family members about the opportunities that they apply and give, and what I can do when I stop playing football, because football doesn’t last forever,” Dickey said. “I just see it as a way to follow in the footsteps of those before me and serve my country and protect.”
Serving in school and the pool for the Indians swim team is what got Maegan Cooper a 3.99 GPA and also the Falcon Scholarship. It’s a path to the US Air Force Academy.
“This coming fall I will attend Northwestern Prep School in California,” Cooper said. “And for the second semester I’ll go to a traditional college or university, and in June of 2022 I’ll head out to the Air Force Academy and start basic training. I kind of knew this was one thing that I wanted to do, just serving my country.”
Biloxi’s 379 seniors are set to graduate this Sunday at the Coast Coliseum.
