Biloxi Mayor FoFo Gilich sets positive tone for State of the City address

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The 31st Annual State of the City Address had a positive tone. Despite the pandemic, things got done, and now that COVID-19 is losing its grip, the excitement for the future is even bigger.
Mayor FoFo Gilich told the group of about 400 business people that the state of the city is good and getting better, and that the economic recovery is back on track and running on all cylinders.
“We’re excited about where we’re going to go,” Gilich said. “We’re not going to do any predicting. But the numbers don’t lie. And, we’ve got them pointed in the right direction.”
And, he’s happy about what the city was able to accomplish.
“We’ve done a tremendous amount of things over the past year as far as construction, boardwalks and delivered a lot of things that were on the table,” said Gilich.
Gilich is particularly pleased about the Keesler Main Gate project.
“That’s a $37 million project,” he said. “We’ve got out Keesler cousins here today to reinforce that we’re one in the same. You think of Keesler, you think of Biloxi. You think of Biloxi, you think of Keesler.”
And the event sponsor, Biloxi Bay Area Chamber of Commerce, was feeling the good vibes for the future.
“I’m just looking forward to many more events like this where we can come back together, network and just build those relationships that we’ve been missing,” said Tina Ross-Seamans, executive director Biloxi Bay Area Chamber.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.