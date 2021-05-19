Windy tonight. A few showers will linger.

The wind has been shaking us around today, and there’s the chance for some gusts near 40-45 MPH tonight! We’ll keep the wind out of the east and southeast, which could cause some coastal flooding. A Coastal Flood Warning remains in effect for Hancock County. Tides may run 2-4′ higher than usual. A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect for Harrison and Jackson Counties. Some showers will linger this evening, but rain chances will decrease overnight tonight. Lows will be in the 70s.