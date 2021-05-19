Windy tonight. A few showers will linger.

The wind has been shaking us around today, and there’s the chance for some gusts near 40-45 MPH tonight! We’ll keep the wind out of the east and southeast, which could cause some coastal flooding. A Coastal Flood Warning remains in effect for Hancock County. Tides may run 2-4′ higher than usual. A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect for Harrison and Jackson Counties. Some showers will linger this evening, but rain chances will decrease overnight tonight. Lows will be in the 70s.
It’s going to be another windy day on Thursday. The three coastal counties will be under another Wind Advisory. Gusts from the east and southeast could reach 40-45 MPH. Once again, coastal flooding may become a problem, especially during high tide in the late afternoon. Hit or miss showers and storms are possible, mainly west of Highway 49.
Friday will be drier and breezy. Rain chances will be slim, and we’ll see a little more sun. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. The weekend will be much warmer and sunny. We’ll easily reach the mid to upper 80s by Saturday and Sunday.
