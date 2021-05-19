Wednesday’s Forecast

A wind advisory has been issued for parts of South Mississippi through this afternoon. Southeast winds may reach 20 to 30 mph sustained with higher gusts at times. Winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Due to strong onshore winds, significant saltwater flooding will be possible in coastal Hancock County and minor saltwater flooding will be possible in Harrison and Jackson Counties through tonight. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through this evening for parts of South Mississippi due to the threat of heavy rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches with isolated higher totals possible. The weather may be wet at times today, tonight, and tomorrow. But, drier conditions are expected Friday into the weekend. There are no tropical systems expected to form in the Gulf, Caribbean, or Atlantic over the next five days according to the National Hurricane Center. And the Atlantic hurricane season of 2021 officially begins in less than two weeks on June 1st.