State leaders and citizens join push for Governor to call special session

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Since Friday’s Supreme Court ruling overturning Initiative 65 and labeling the ballot initiative process outdated, both politicians and citizens are chiming in to pressure the Governor to call a special session.
“A special session is an option that we are considering but certainly we’ve got to make sure that we can find consensus,” said Reeves. “We’re not going to call a special session on an issue in which there is not consensus where we can’t get things done very quickly.”
While he didn’t detail what items he would consider placing on the call, it seemed he was focusing on medical marijuana specifically. He referenced the Senate’s backstop legislation from this session. Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann favors a special session for that issue.
“On medical marijuana, I’d like to get that started,” noted Hosemann. “We have kids, young people that are sick and have needs for this. It’s medical marijuana and we need to be cognizant of that.”
Sen. Chris Johnson attempted to get the constitutional language for ballot initiatives changed this session.
“We anticipated that that was very likely to happen because of the way it’s worded,” said Johnson. “It’s very specific. In my opinion, that’s one of the problems with amending the constitution too specifically. We, as legislators, we may make mistakes. However, we can fix those mistakes next year. Changing the constitution is much more difficult and we’re seeing that now.”
But he’s not in favor of a special session, pointing out that if lawmakers change the constitution’s wording, it would then have to go to a vote of the people.
“I don’t see the need for it since it won’t go on the ballot for this year,” added Johnson.
Speaker Philip Gunn says there may be ways to address both issues with more immediate results.
“This is a very important right to the citizens,” said Gunn. “Getting it fixed sooner rather than later is where we as the legislature should be. There could be solutions, for example, putting it into statute vs. putting it into the constitution. If you adjust the constitution, if you affect the constitution... then there’s an argument you have to let it go to the ballot. But if you put it into the statute, you don’t have to do that.”
Public Service commissioner Brandon Presley says either way, they need to act.
“I understand there are rules that may cause it to be more than maybe a snap of a finger type of response but people of Mississippi want to see action on this,” said Presley.
Those who’ve had their initiative process halted are also joining in the call.
“Just giving back the opportunity for Mississippians to have a voice. In my opinion, that’s more important than anything,” said Let Mississippi Vote volunteer Dan Carr. “Not just one single initiative but it’s the fact that right now we have no way to put our voice on the ballot.”
So, there are two different issues that could potentially be addressed through a special session. House and Senate leaders say they’ll continue speaking with their members to see if they can come up with solutions.
