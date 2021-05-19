State lawmakers talk issues and initiatives at Chamber breakfast

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The push for the governor to call a special session on the ballot initiative process and medical marijuana was a hot topic of discussion Wednesday with local state lawmakers.
The Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Post Legislative breakfast at the Golden Nugget in Biloxi. Four local state senators all think both matters need to be resolved.
“What is available is a legislative fix to that, and what that would require is a resolution from the House or the Senate. It’s going to take a two-thirds vote from both chambers, and once that happens, it has to be ratified by vote of the majority of the people of Mississippi, but the next statewide election isn’t until 2022,” said Sen. Jeremy England of Jackson County.
A majority of Mississippians voted for the availability of medical marijuana in November of 2020.
“I believe many of my constituents and those in South Mississippi want to see a program implemented, and the only way that program can be discussed through the legislative process is if the governor calls a special session,” said Sen. Scott Delano of Harrison County.
Another topic of conversation was tourism, and while the numbers have been good, there has been some turbulence with Coastal Mississippi and some other tourism entities on representation from all three Coastal counties.
“More leadership. Unified leadership at this particular juncture will help take Coastal Mississippi to a different plateau that we need to keep growing,” said Milton Segarra, CEO of Coastal Mississippi.
Delano, England, Sen. Mike Thompson and Sen. Joel Carter were the panel speakers. WLOX News Director Brad Kessie served as Wednesday’s moderator.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.