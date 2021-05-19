Renovations are coming to Diamondhead’s City Hall

DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - Diamondhead’s City Hall used to be a church before the city purchased it for its new use. Now, even more changes are on the way to the building.
The city is using the chapel portion in the north wing of the building as storage space.
City Manager Michael Reso said that the extra space will be used as office space for the Building Department.
“The chapel portion of the City Hall facility has basically been vacant and just used as storage. The city council basically would like to see us renovate it. I’ve asked that we could put a building department in it. It will have a lobby there with a counter space so residents can come in and get serviced, just to make it more convenient, more customer-friendly for the people who need us,” Reso said.
Reso said that the project is estimated to cost $400,000 from the city’s general fund.
“We’re going to take all the sheetrock down, the ceilings down. All new electrical, new communication lines and flooring,” Reso said.
Reso said that the office space is needed so that the building department can operate effectively and expand.
“Well, the first benefit for our community, number one, is that our residents have an easy access to the building department and will also have easy access to the Public Works as well. So, when they need permits or need to put a work request in, they’ll be able to come into the lobby, go to the counter, get serviced and be on their way. We just want to make it as convenient, customer-friendly as possible. The second need is that we’ve outgrown our building department. So, I’ve got three people in one office, and a second office that’s full and I’m trying to hire a development coordinator. So, we really need the space,” Reso said.
Reso said that the next step is to work on construction documents.
Once that’s complete, Reso said that he’s hopeful that the city can bid the project by summer.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.