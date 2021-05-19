Renovations are coming to Diamondhead’s City Hall

“Well, the first benefit for our community, number one, is that our residents have an easy access to the building department and will also have easy access to the Public Works as well. So, when they need permits or need to put a work request in, they’ll be able to come into the lobby, go to the counter, get serviced and be on their way. We just want to make it as convenient, customer-friendly as possible. The second need is that we’ve outgrown our building department. So, I’ve got three people in one office, and a second office that’s full and I’m trying to hire a development coordinator. So, we really need the space,” Reso said.