Payouts as part of federal Child Tax Credit expected to begin this summer

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Money could be on the way to your bank account. President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan includes an Enhanced Child Tax Credit, which will issue monthly payouts for each of your children.
Now is the time you can begin calculating what your 2022 tax return will look like. Starting July 15, families can expect to see more money rolling into their household if they choose to receive the advanced child tax credit.
“So the extended child tax credit it’s nice where newborn to five years old will get $3,600 instead of the $2,000,” said Strojny tax advisor Kerry Milligan. “From six to 17 years old, they’ll get $3,000,” said Milligan.
According to the IRS, money will be divided up into five monthly payments. Families with children between the of ages zero to five will receive $300 a month, and those with children between the ages of six to 17 will receive $250 a month. Milligan said payments will add up to be half of your total child tax credit amount, which will be deducted from your 2022 return.
“They’re going to pay from July through December,” Milligan said.
Milligan believes this payout will help families because it’s an increase; however, not every family will qualify.
“There are income limits that are different than the regular child tax credit,” Milligan said. “If you go over $150,000 adjusted gross income for a married filing joint couple then it will start phasing out.”
Families can opt out of the enhanced child tax credit. The IRS encourages people to check its website frequently for updates.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.