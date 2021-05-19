Pascagoula city manager will stay in the Flagship City after all

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Pascagoula’s city manager has announced that he will stay in the Flagship City after confirming earlier this month that he had submitted his resignation.
Michael Silverman turned in his notice on May 6 after just 17 months on the job. At that time, he said he would be taking a job closer to his family in North Carolina.
However, in a video message posted to the city’s Facebook page on Wednesday, Silverman said that he will be staying after all, and he’s very excited about it.
“I know over the past few weeks, you’ve heard that I’m going to be leaving for another community. I want to let you know that I’m going to be staying as Pascagoula city manager and I’m very excited about staying,” said Silverman in the 45-second video. “There’s a world of potential in our community between our citizens, our employees, the development projects taking place. I’m excited to keep these positive opportunities in the right direction.”
Silverman also acknowledged some of the feedback the city has received from residents and business owners, saying he and others are working to fix them.
“Also, I’m cognizant that there are issues in the community like infrastructure and drainage. We are working on plans to remedy these problems. I want to let you know that I will always be here to assist any citizen if they have questions, and please don’t hesitate to stop by city hall if you need anything,” he said.
Silverman was set to take a job as the new town manager in Nags Head, N.C., where the board of commissioners there appointed him for the job the night before his resignation announcement.
Silverman is from North Carolina and served as a city manager in Michigan prior to coming to Pascagoula.
