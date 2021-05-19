Newest Ocean Springs boutique hotel offers modern luxuries in historic setting

Hemingway Boutique Hotels holds ribbon cutting
By Lindsay Knowles | May 19, 2021 at 1:35 PM CDT - Updated May 19 at 1:35 PM

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Downtown Ocean Springs now has a new place for guests to rest their heads and the ambience is not too shabby.

Although the Hemingway began welcoming guests last month, the boutique hotel held its official grand opening on Tuesday, cutting the ribbon on the historic property.

The four-suite property is located in the heart of the city’s downtown area and is housed in a building that’s on the National Register of Historic Places.

But don’t be fooled by its age. The hotel offers all of the modern amenities and luxuries one would expect to find in a boutique hotel.

“We felt like this building was underutilized and we wanted to bring it to its highest and best use, which we believe is a nice hotel for people to stay in, a nice office space, and a retail shop. And it brings a product for people that are both local and  out of town to come stay,” said Joe Cloyd, who owns the hotel with his wife Joyce.

The couple also own The Roost and The Inns at Ocean Springs, two other intimate boutique hotels located in the downtown area.

Carved out of a historic bank building, the Hemingway is within walking distance to over 100 restaurants, bars, shops and galleries in downtown Ocean Springs. Rooms in the four suites offer large windows with plenty of natural light, as well as modern and elegant decor.

For more information about reservations, visit The Hemingway’s website here.

