New report explores needs in Mississippi’s state parks

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new report from the state’s legislative watchdog agency suggests new solutions are needed if the state parks are going to stay viable. They say they need more revenue, staff, maintenance and marketing.
This may not be the first time you’ve heard about looking for solutions to fix Mississippi’s state park system. The legislature looked at this issue but couldn’t come to an agreement on exactly how to resolve it.
“It is archaic,” said Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann during the session. “We have ignored too long the normal operating expenses and things that we need to be doing to have a viable state park system.”
“Don’t invest in them, you’re not going to get a return,” explained Rep. Tom Miles. “People aren’t going to a park that is 20 years out of date.”
The PEER Report shows attendance at Mississippi’s state parks dropped from over four million in 2000 to just over one million in 2019. But it also offers comparisons to surrounding states.
They’re spending more but also making more. If you check out the self-generated revenues, neighboring states beat out Mississippi by amounts ranging from $1-33 million.
“We have a lot of competition with our surrounding states,” explained Jennifer Head, Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks Budget Administrator. “One of the things that the surrounding states do have is a dedicated source of funding. We’ve got good bones and we just need help to restore those bones and to advertise what we do have.”
Lawmakers explored various options including privatizing operations. Many House members weren’t on board with that.
“Privatizing them and going to that option, the costs are going to go up and it’s going to be where everyday people are not able to use them as they were intended,” noted Rep. Miles.
Some House proposals instead focused on finding revenue streams that could be dedicated to the parks like diverting a portion of the lottery proceeds or taking a portion of the sales tax collected in the parks for repairs and maintenance.
“It’s not a management problem,” said Jennifer Head. “It’s a funding problem. We just can’t do the same things we’ve done all these years. We’re at a crossroads and we’ve got to do things differently.”
The report suggests existing resources like the MS State Parks app could be used for better collecting money for entrance fees. And says public/private partnerships could help improve amenities.
