Miss. senators oppose Biden’s efforts to direct tax money to abortion providers

“Abortion is not family planning; it is family destruction,” the letter said. “This principle is enshrined in Title X’s authorization in section 1008 of the Public Health Service Act. The proposed rule defies the law and would siphon tens of millions of taxpayer dollars in Title X funding towards Planned Parenthood and the abortion industry, to the detriment of American taxpayers, the consciences of health care providers, and the lives of unborn children.”