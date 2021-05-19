Gulfport votes unanimously to give pay raise to police

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A pay raise is now on the way for Gulfport’s men and women in blue.
The city council voted unanimously on Tuesday to increase wages for sworn-in officers, making it one of the highest salaries in South Mississippi.
Pay will also increase each year the officer stays with the police force. Officials hope this will help with recruiting for the department and retaining personnel.
The pay raise will kick in on June 14, 2021.
Currently, the department is looking to to fill 21 vacant spots. For more information on becoming a Gulfport police officer, click here.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.