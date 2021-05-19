Fort Bayou Bridge set to reopen this week after two-month closure

ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - After more than two months of being closed, the Fort Bayou Bridge is set to reopen this week.
MDOT announced on Tuesday that the bridge will reopen at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 20. It has been closed since March 14 for a repair project.
“We are thrilled to reopen this drawbridge. We know this has been an obstacle for the public but we are grateful to everyone who was inconvenienced by this closure,” said Project Engineer Jason Winders. “We want to remind the public, we still have a lot of work left on this bridge repair project. The bridge is currently operating on a temporary hydraulic system which allows us to reopen it to traffic, but by no means are we through with the project.”
Although the bridge will be reopened to traffic, drivers should anticipate additional overnight closures until the entire project is complete. Drivers are also advised to use caution in this area and watch out for roadside workers as crews continue making repairs to the bridge.
This ongoing $20 million bridge repair project will rehabilitate and upgrade the drawbridge on Hwy. 609. During the recent nine-week closure, crews have worked to replace the bridge shafts and repaint the bridge.
MDOT originally hoped to have the bridge back open by the end of April Since the bridge closed, drivers have had to detour through Ocean Springs to Highway 57 or west to Biloxi and up I-110.
This project was awarded to C.E.C., Inc., of Lafayette and is expected to wrap up in late 2021.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.