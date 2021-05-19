Fort Bayou Bridge set to reopen this week after two-month closure

“We are thrilled to reopen this drawbridge. We know this has been an obstacle for the public but we are grateful to everyone who was inconvenienced by this closure,” said Project Engineer Jason Winders. “We want to remind the public, we still have a lot of work left on this bridge repair project. The bridge is currently operating on a temporary hydraulic system which allows us to reopen it to traffic, but by no means are we through with the project.”