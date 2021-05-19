FEMA to reimburse eligible applicants impacted by Feb. winter storms

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Eligible applicants in 31 Mississippi counties and the Mississippi Band of Choctaws can now be reimbursed for damage caused by February’s winter storms.
Counties eligible include Adams, Attala, Choctaw, Claiborne, Copiah, Covington, Franklin, Grenada, Hinds, Jasper, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Kemper, Lafayette, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Leake, Lincoln, Neshoba, Newton, Noxubee, Pike, Rankin, Scott, Simpson, Smith, Tallahatchie, Walthall, Warren, Winston and Yazoo, as well as the Mississippi Band of Choctaws.
The reimbursements are intended for costs to repair or replace facilities damaged by the storm from Feb. 11-19.
The designated areas have until June 3 to apply for Public Assistance categories A, B, C, D, E, F and G.
