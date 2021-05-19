Dolphins, fisheries could be threatened by Louisiana diversion projects, say study

“The Bonnet Carré Spillway for 123 days, we got about 12 trillion gallons of river water, which was both fresh-low salinity with lots of pollutants with it,” he explained. “We lost the largest number of dolphins I’ve ever seen in 40 years. We lost almost 100 percent of oysters, the shrimp fishery, the crab fishery and tourism. All of it was gone, and that was just one episode.”