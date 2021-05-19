Dolphins, fisheries could be threatened by Louisiana diversion projects, say study

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A pair of proposed Mississippi River diversion projects could threaten the ecosystem of the northern Gulf of Mexico.
A recent study on one of those projects says it would decimate the dolphin population in Louisiana’s Barataria Bay, but the projects could affect fisheries in Louisiana and Mississippi, as well.
Louisiana’s Barataria Basin has lost more than 276,000 acres of land from 1932 to 2016. A project to restore some of that land by diverting sediment from the Mississippi River has come under fire for having more adverse effects than positive ones.
“Which would mean a large number of dolphins would die, the fisheries would be gone, and the ecosystem would collapse,” said Moby Solangi, director for the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies.
Solangi explained that the 50-year diversion projects would have the same effect as the Bonnet Carré Spillway release did in 2019.
“The Bonnet Carré Spillway for 123 days, we got about 12 trillion gallons of river water, which was both fresh-low salinity with lots of pollutants with it,” he explained. “We lost the largest number of dolphins I’ve ever seen in 40 years. We lost almost 100 percent of oysters, the shrimp fishery, the crab fishery and tourism. All of it was gone, and that was just one episode.”
The National Wildlife Federation does not agree that the diversions will come with such dire outcomes.
“That water is not going to have any different effect on the Mississippi Sound, and it’s not going to have any sort of effect remotely like the Bonnet Carré Spillway,” said David Muth with the National Wildlife Federation.
However, the NWF does agree, it is a trade-off.
“I believe that the overall benefit of restoring natural processes to the Barataria Basin and the Breton Basin outweighs any negative impacts,” said Muth. “Obviously, there is going to be change, and that change is going to be disruptive in some cases, but the alternative in our view is much worse.”
The U.S Army Corps of Engineers has closed the comment period on the Environmental Impact Study for the Barataria diversion project.
Both the Plaquemines and St. Bernard parish councils have come out against the project because of the potential fisheries damage.
A draft of the Environment Impact Study for the Mid-Breton project is expected to be released in November 2022.
The Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion project is predicted to create around 16,000 acres of wetlands over 50 years.
These diversions would be a constant flow year after year, and what is predicted in the Barataria Bay diversion is that these dolphins could become extinct in ten years of its operation.
