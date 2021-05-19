Catwalk Under the Oaks blends industrial chic and contemporary art for good cause

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art and the world of fashion are set to collide this Friday.
The Catwalk Under the Oaks event is being dubbed as the coming out party for the Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art after COVID-19 impacted most of 2020.
The museum’s Art Director of Development Brenda Blount is excited for what South Mississippians will see and hear at the event.
“We are celebrating New York City designer Sariah Park and her designs,” said Blount. “She’s an artist and fashion designer. She hand-paints on silk organza and that’s what you’ll see on Friday night.”
This event, Blount says, is not like any others you might see in South Mississippi.
“It’s industrial chic meets contemporary art,” Blount said. “We have indigenous artist Mona Cliff. We are using her gifs as a background for the models. Chic Nouvelle is sponsoring the models, so we will have all professional models. They will be wearing original headdresses designed by Martha Butler from The French Potager in Bay St. Louis. In addition, you’re going to see, in our VIP lounge, Michael Ward, who is a renowned jazz violinist.”
But, this fashion show serves an even greater purpose.
Aside from $70,000 of fashion-forward clothing, those who set out to enjoy the glitz and glamour on display at the Catwalk Under the Oaks will be helping East Biloxi children.
“So, our art camp this year is all about performance. So, we’re super excited,” Blount said. “We love to give scholarships and we’re trying to give 12 this year... that’s the reason why we fundraise.”
Additionally, proceeds raised at Catwalk Under the Oaks provide crucial general operating support to OOMA, allowing the museum to keep staff employed, create innovative virtual content, and serve the Gulf Coast community with educational initiatives.
The action packed event is happening on May 21 and starts at 6pm with a patron cocktail party. Dinner will be served from 7-7:45pm and the catwalk begins promptly at 8pm.
Tickets are still available for the event and can be purchased here.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.