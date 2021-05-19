Catwalk Under the Oaks blends industrial chic and contemporary art for good cause

“It’s industrial chic meets contemporary art,” Blount said. “We have indigenous artist Mona Cliff. We are using her gifs as a background for the models. Chic Nouvelle is sponsoring the models, so we will have all professional models. They will be wearing original headdresses designed by Martha Butler from The French Potager in Bay St. Louis. In addition, you’re going to see, in our VIP lounge, Michael Ward, who is a renowned jazz violinist.”