Woman wanted for aggravated assault after shooting in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a woman believed to be the suspect in a shooting that happened last week.
According to police, they were notified of a shooting victim at a local hospital on May 13 at 8:10 p.m. After arriving at the hospital and speaking with the victim, officers said they were able to identify 29-year-old Michelle Shantel Pope as the suspect.
According to police, the victim and Pope got into a physical altercation that escalated, resulting in Pope firing a gun into the victim’s vehicle.
The victim was treated at the hospital for a non-life threatening injury and has since been released.
Pope is charged with four counts of aggravated assault and a bond of $500,000 has been set. Police say she should be considered armed and dangerous.
Pope drives a silver 2018 Kia Soul with Mississippi license plate HAT5307.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Gulfport Police Department by calling 228-868-5959. Anonymous tips can also be made to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by calling 877-787-5898.
