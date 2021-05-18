Tuesday’s Forecast

It’s a good idea to take your rain gear today but some spots may stay dry. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible today across parts of South Mississippi. Flooding rainfall will be possible, especially across parts of Pearl River and Hancock Counties. High temperatures will range from the mid 70s to the lower 80s with rather breezy southeast winds at 15 to 25 miles per hour. Today’s chance for rain in South Mississippi will be 50% to 80%. Flooding rainfall will be possible today, mainly in Pearl River and Hancock Counties. Due to persistent onshore winds, this afternoon’s high tide will be 1 to 2 feet higher than normal in coastal Hancock County leading to the potential for minor flooding along the immediate coastline this evening. We’ll continue with daily chances for showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday. By Thursday’s end, parts of South Mississippi could see two to three inches of rainfall, especially around Pearl River and Hancock Counties. Thankfully, lower rain chances are expected Friday into the weekend giving us a nice break to dry out. There are no tropical systems expected to form in the Gulf, Caribbean, or Atlantic over the next five days according to the National Hurricane Center. And the Atlantic hurricane season of 2021 officially begins in about two weeks on June 1.