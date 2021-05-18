Showers linger tonight. Hit or miss storms on Wednesday.

Hit or miss showers and storms are expected on Wednesday, and the best chance for rain will be west of Highway 49. It’s going to be another windy, warm, and humid day with highs near 80. Winds may gust around 30 MPH from the southeast. A Coastal Flood Warning is in effect for Hancock County. A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect for Harrison and Jackson Counties. Onshore winds could cause minor coastal flooding, especially during high tide in the afternoon.