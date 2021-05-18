Showers linger tonight. Hit or miss storms on Wednesday.

Scattered showers with some heavy downpours will linger this evening. It’s not out of the question that we could see a brief waterspout or spin-up tornado. The rest of the night will be windy with a southeast wind around 15-25 MPH. Temperatures will be in the low 70s. Rain chances will decrease overnight tonight.
Hit or miss showers and storms are expected on Wednesday, and the best chance for rain will be west of Highway 49. It’s going to be another windy, warm, and humid day with highs near 80. Winds may gust around 30 MPH from the southeast. A Coastal Flood Warning is in effect for Hancock County. A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect for Harrison and Jackson Counties. Onshore winds could cause minor coastal flooding, especially during high tide in the afternoon.
Rain chances will be a little lower on Thursday. Once again, the best chance for rain will be west of Highway 49. It will stay breezy and warm with highs in the low 80s. High pressure building in by the end of the week will keep us dry. Friday through Sunday will be very warm and sunny. We’ll easily reach the mid to upper 80s.
