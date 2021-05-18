Police searching for missing man last seen in Biloxi

Family members report that Nathaniel "Nate" W. Rich was last seen May 4 between 1-2 a.m. in the 100 block of Howard Avenue.
By WLOX Staff | May 18, 2021 at 8:58 PM CDT - Updated May 18 at 9:06 PM

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi Police Department is asking for help finding a missing man last seen two weeks ago.

Family members report that Nathaniel “Nate” W. Rich was last seen May 4 between 1-2 a.m. in the 100 block of Howard Avenue.

Police say he was reported to have been assaulted before he was last seen.

Family members reported to Biloxi Police that Nathaniel W. Rich was last seen on Tuesday, May 4. He was last known to drive a 2004 blue Ford Mustang with a large hole in the hood and a “Skull” on the hood.
Family members reported to Biloxi Police that Nathaniel W. Rich was last seen on Tuesday, May 4. He was last known to drive a 2004 blue Ford Mustang with a large hole in the hood and a "Skull" on the hood.

Rich is reported to be about 6 feet tall and weighs about 100 pounds. He has a tattoo on his forearm, possibly on the right. He was last seen wearing a red long-sleeve shirt and blue jeans.

He was last known to drive a 2004 blue Ford Mustang with a large hole in the hood and a “Skull” on the hood.

The Biloxi Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding Rich’s whereabouts to please contact the Biloxi Police Department Dispatch (228) 392-0641 or Mississippi Crime Stoppers (877) 787-5898 or online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com

