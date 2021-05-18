Police investigating shooting at Pascagoula motel

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Pascagoula Police are investigating after one person was shot Tuesday morning at a motel.
Police Chief Matt Chapman said dispatch received a call about shots being fired at Payless Motel on Highway 90 in Pascagoula at 11:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found one person shot. The victim was taken to Singing River Hospital to be treated for injuries.
Statements from eyewitnesses were taken at the scene, leading police to bring in one person for questioning. At this time, there are no charges.
More details will be released as the investigation unfolds.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Pascagoula Police at 228-762-2211. Anonymous tips can also be made to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by calling 877-787-5898.
