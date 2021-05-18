Gulfport working to get debris piles cleaned up throughout the city

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Piles of debris have become a common sight for many along the Gulf Coast. Residents in the Gulfport, for example, are frustrated and have been complaining to city leaders about the issue. Now, officials are working to get the debris picked up in the city.
Tuesday, Waste Pro crews were on the move throughout Gulfport neighborhoods, picking up both trash and debris after several complaints.
“It was a while,” said Roberta Jones in the College Park neighborhood.
The excessive debris piles lead Mayor Billy Hewes to send a letter to Waste Pro, stating the ongoing issue in the city and wanting action taken. Hewes said that after several meetings and discussions on this problem, Waste Pro agreed to add seven additional trash trucks to Gulfport’s routes. One truck will be in each ward working to clean up.
“So they’re trying to get it up, and they’ve been very nice when I call,” Jones said. “So to me, a little bit longer than it should be, but I waited them out.”
Jones and her sister Billea Phillips said although they’ve seen tree limbs and branches for weeks throughout their neighborhood and city, even from Hurricane Zeta, they’re understanding.
“They got to understand that they’re not the only people,” Phillips said. “It takes time. I was here during and after Katrina.”
Both city and county leaders said they have had several conversations and meetings on this issue and are now starting to see more clean-up efforts.
“We were patient. We had to be,” Jones said.
Waste Pro said on Tuesday Ward 5 was complete, and Hewes hopes everything will be cleared within four weeks.
