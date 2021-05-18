George County authorities investigating fatal shooting

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The George County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that has left one person dead.
Around 5:32 a.m. Saturday, dispatch received a call about a man with a gun at a home in the 2000 block of Turner Whittington Road in the Broome community.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man dead from a gunshot wound. The victim was identified as 31-year-old Kristopher Kyle Kittell of Lucedale.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information concerning this incident is encouraged to contact the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601-947-4811.
You can also report tips anonymously to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers by calling 877-787-5898 or online as mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.