Debate reignited as SCOTUS plans to hear Mississippi case on 15-week abortion ban

“We are obviously concerned that the Supreme Court has decided to revisit this issue. The (current) Supreme Court is different from the 1973 court, and it is their prerogative to overturn cases,” said Beth Oriensky, director of the Mississippi Center for Justice. “We strongly believe it is important for women to have the right to make their own choices, particularly low income women who can’t travel to other places who are burdened disproportionately if it was going to be upheld.”