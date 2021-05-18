Biloxi's Class of 2021 graduates visit elementary schools for ‘senior walk’

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - They are still a few days away from walking across the stage but Biloxi High seniors donned caps and gowns Tuesday for their annual senior walk.
The Class of 2021 paraded down the hallways of Biloxi Upper Elementary, which used to be Biloxi Junior High when they attended. The elementary students lined the hallways to cheer on the future graduates, giving them high fives and waving signs.
This tradition not only gives the seniors a chance to take a walk down memory lane; it’s also a chance to inspire the younger ones.
“It was really surreal,” said senior Sailie Smith. “It was neat to see the kids so excited for us, having just gone here a few years ago.”
“Having the graduates come and revist the school, it helps materialize it basically for the students whenever they can see this is a huge milestone, a huge chapter in their lives, and gives them the opportunity to look forward to this,” said Biloxi Upper’s principal Kelleigh Reynolds.
The seniors also visited other elementary schools in the district.
They graduate this Sunday at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.
